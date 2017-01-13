Boonslick Regional Library Popular Books for Jan. 9

Fiction:

“Curtain of Death,” by W.E.B. Griffin.

“Expecting to Die,” by Lisa Jackson.

“The Midnight Bell,” by Jack Higgins.

“The Mistress,” by Danielle Steel.

“The Old Man,” by Thomas Perry.

“The Bear and the Nightingale,” by Katherine Arden.

“The Girl in Green,” by Derek B. Miller.

“The Guests on South Battery,” by Karen White.

“The Sleepwalker,” by Christopher A. Bohjalian.

Nonfiction:

“Spider From Mars: My Life with Bowie,” by Woody Woodmansey.