Wiley-Ehlers Wedding

Alexander James Henderson Wiley and Amy Lee Ehlers, of Springfield, were married at 5 p.m. Aug. 13, 2016, at the First and Calvary Presbyterian Church in Springfield.

The bride is the daughter of Connie and Johnnie Ehlers, of Otterville. The groom is the son of Margaret Henderson and James Wiley, of Tacoma, Washington.

The ceremony was officiated by the Rev. Dr. Andrew Chaney. The bride was given in marriage by her parents.

The matron of honor was Jamie Edwards Holt and the bridesmaids were Dr. Saundra Weddle, Cara Collins and Faith Ehlers.

The best man was James Wiley and the groomsmen were Ben Hall, Alex Reyland and Spencer Anderson.

The ring bearer was Jordan Ehlers. The flower girl was Emma Woodside.

The program attendants were Danielle Clay, Tiffany Schnarr and Brittany Layton.

The wedding director was Jennifer Schulz.

The music was provided by B Sharp Entertainment.

The bride’s dress was white with mesh shoulder straps and a floor-length mesh veil attached with a headpiece. The flowers were coral and navy.

A reception was hosted at University Plaza Hotel in Springfield.

The bride received a Bachelor’s of Architecture from Drury University in Springfield. She is an architect at Dake Wells Architects in Springfield.

The groom received a Bachelor’s of Architecture, English and Writing from Drury University in Springfield. He is pursuing a Master’s of Elementary Education from Missouri State University in Springfield. He is the head tennis coach at Greenwood Laboratory School in Springfield.

After a honeymoon in Hawaii, the couple will live in Springfield.