Beeman wedding

Brittany Deanne Sell and Andrew Christian Beeman, of Lincoln, were married at 6 p.m. Friday, July 22, 2016, at the Windsor United Methodist Church in Windsor.

The bride is the daughter of Dwayne Sell, of Lincoln, and Debbie and Danny Templeton, of Ionia. The groom is the son of David and Jo Ellen Beeman, of Windsor. The bride’s grandparents are William and Peggy Hamilton and Bob and Brenda Sell. The groom’s grandparents are Eunice and the late Donald Beeman and the late Elmer and Louise Lentz.

The bride was given in marriage by her father, Dwayne Sell. Pastor Pete Hill officiated the ceremony.

Organist was Scott Brooks.

The maid of honor was Elissa Sell, sister of the bride. The bridesmaids were Adriana Hernandez, Marah Koons and Morgann Gregory.

Candle lighters were Hannah and Maddox Lentz, cousins of the groom.

The co-best men were Brenton Yates and Trenton Scott. The groomsmen were James Bates and Cameron Griffin.

The ring bearers were Levi Lentz and Ethan Lentz, cousins of the groom. The flower girl was Chloe Lentz, cousin of the groom.

Ushers were Luke Bartholomew, Alex Brock, William Soendker and Dean Thompson.

The wedding directors were Marsha and Jennifer Mersman. The program attendant was Clint Smith. The gift table attendant was Sandi Beeman, sister of the groom.

Musicians were Brent Harms, Jim Luetjen, Ben Van Dyke, Rick Masterson and Jim Bahrenburg.

The bride’s dress was white strapless with layered chiffon, zippered off above the knee for dancing. She wore pearls and pearl earrings, an elbow-length veil and cowboy boots. The flower bouquets included sunflowers, daisies and coral bells.

A reception was hosted at the home of the groom’s parents.

The bride is a graduate of Lincoln High School. She is a phlebotomist at Golden Valley Memorial Hospital in Clinton.

The groom is a graduate of Windsor High School. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri in Warrensburg with a Bachelor of Science in agriculture business. He is self-employed at Beeman Farms in Windsor.

After a honeymoon in Riviera Maya, Mexico, the couple resides in Lincoln.