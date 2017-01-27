Beeman anniversary

Mr. and Mrs. David Beeman, of Windsor, celebrated their 40th anniversary with a surprise gathering of friends and family Aug. 28, 2016, at Colton’s Steakhouse in Sedalia.

David Beeman and Jo Ellen Lentz were married July 30, 1976, at the La Monte United Methodist Church by Pastor Jerrie Jones.

Mr. Beeman is a self-employed farmer. Mrs. Beeman is a housewife and farmer. She worked at Kmart in Sedalia from 1976 to 1981.

The couple have two children, Cassandra Beeman, of Windsor, and Andrew (Brittany) Beeman, of Lincoln.