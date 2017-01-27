CLUB NOTES

Community Retired Teachers

The Community Retired Teachers Association met Jan. 18 at Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church. Barbara Schrader spoke about her work with the charity, Broadway Cares. She has traveled to New York City several times to participate. Recently she directed the orchestra for the play, “Phantom of The Opera.”

During the business meeting, Carolyn Hays talked about the Missouri Retired Teachers Association and their plans for the coming year. Evelyn Porter gave the treasurer’s report and Jeanne Curry read the secretary’s minutes. Wanda Meyer thanked the group for the check to the church for providing a place to meet. Volunteer hours and donations were listed. The next meeting will be at 10 a.m. Feb. 15. All retired school personnel are invited to attend.

Daughters of Isabella

The Daughters of Isabella met Jan. 7, for their monthly meeting. Regent Linda Hoffmann called the meeting to order. It was voted on by the circle to discontinue First Saturday as attendance has decreased.

Report of the treasurer was given. Committee reports were also given. Under membership, Connie Thompson discussed the salad supper and membership night that will be held in April. The April committee will take care of the meal. The membership committee will take care of the talks at the masses and the program for that evening. Regent Linda Hoffmann thanked the social committee- Mary Jo Ballenger, Mary Lou Westermier and Jane Woolery for providing the refreshments for the evening. Theresa Rider (respect for life committee) reported that Birthright is in need of workers. The Birthright Rummage Sale will be April 7 and 8.

Mary Jo Ballenger reported that the next Community Café will be on Feb. 7.

Under new business, the doors will be locked on meeting night. The social committee will be responsible for watching the door and letting members in who arrive late.

An executive board meeting was scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Jan. 10 at the home of Karen Benson.

Donating a theme basket for the ham and bean dinner was discussed. It was decided that it we would not do one this year, but may do so next year.

If a meeting needs to be cancelled due to weather, the calling committee will be used to inform members of the rescheduled time. The cancellation will also be on the radio.

The next meeting will be Feb. 13 with the audit at 6 p.m. The Social Committee will be Sandy Rangitsch, Carolyn Thomlinson, and Anna Wright and chair Karen Benson.

Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club

The Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club met Jan. 19 at the Senior Services Center with the following results: first place, Richard Dimond, of Warsaw, and Shirley Meuschke, of Marshall; second place, Gene Evans and Peggy Kantz, both of Warrensburg; third and fourth place, Georgeann DeMoss and Bernadette Cleary, both of Marshall; third and fourth place, Lola Plummer and Gerald Evans, both of Sedalia.

Sedalia Photo Club

The Sedalia Photo Club hosted its regular monthly meeting at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19. President Judy Talbott called the meeting to order.

Members discussed future photo opportunities.

The monthly photo theme was “bridges.” The color print winners were Sharon Ondracek, Bev Gerke, Ranetta Daugherty, Kathryn Marshall, Chris Shull, and Judy Talbott. The black and white print winners were Bev Gerke, Chris Shull, Carolyn Bauer, and Ranetta Daugherty. .

The meeting was adjourned by President Judy Talbott.

Refreshments were served by Carolyn Bauer, Kathryn Marshall, and Sharon Ondracek. .

The next meeting will be held at 7 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, in the basement fellowship hall, at Wesley United Methodist Church. The monthly photo theme will be “All About the Eyes” (four-by-six-inch color print and four-by-six-inch black and white print). There will be a show n’ tell category. Photos may be four-by-six-inches, five-by-seven-inches, eight-by-10-inches (matted or unmatted; no framed photos). The total size should be no bigger than 11-by-14-inches.