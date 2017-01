Friends and family are invited to Betty Jo Kinshella’s 90th birthday celebration hosted Saturday Feb. 4 at the Sedalia Moose Lodge, 119 Winchester Rd. Cake and punch will be served from 3 to 5 p.m. The Moose Lodge kitchen will serve food from 5 to 7 p.m. (on your own). There will also be a dance with the band Sweetwater from 7 to 11 p.m. The cover is $8 for a single or $15 for a couple, with all proceeds going to the Moose Lodge. Betty Jo requests no gifts.

