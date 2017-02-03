JROTC Cadets of the Month

On Jan. 27, five cadets competed to be the January 2017 JROTC Cadet of the Month. Each cadet is selected by their own company to compete. During this competition cadets are asked a series of questions pertaining to the JROTC curriculum, U.S. military history, and current events. A panel of junior and senior cadets selected Cadet Sarah Bradbury as the winner. The JROTC program congratulates Cadet Bradbury and her hard work to achieve this outstanding award. Smith-Cotton JROTC would also like to express our gratitude for the 40 & 8 Veteran’s Organization for sponsoring the Smith-Cotton Cadet-of-the-Month program. From left are Sarah Bradbury and Don Barbour.

On January 27th, 2017 five cadets competed to be the January 2017 JROTC Cadet of the Month. Each cadet is selected by their own company to compete. During this competition cadets are asked a series of questions pertaining to the JROTC curriculum, U.S. military history, and current cvents. A panel of junior and senior cadets selected Cadet Dylan Kresse as the winner. The JROTC program congratulates Cadet Kresse and his hard work to achieve this outstanding award. Smith-Cotton JROTC would also like to express our gratitude for the 40 & 8 Veteran’s Organization for sponsoring the Smith-Cotton Cadet-of-the-Month program. From left are Dylan Kresse and Don Barbour.