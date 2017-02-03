AFS Swords travels to Italy

The Sedalia Chapter of American Field Service (AFS) met Jan. 17 in the Budweiser Hospitality room. Andrea Eppenaur presided over the bon voyage to Alex Swords, left, daughter of John and Michelle Swords, who left Jan. 24 for Sicily. Alex will live on the island off the coast of Italy for the second semester. The program was given by Mira Ito, 4-H exchange student from Nagasaki, Japan. Mira treated the group to interesting and humorous information about his country and his time so far in the US. For information about the AFS organization please contact Andrea Eppenaur at 221-4404 or Sally Keating at 287-7667.

The Sedalia Chapter of American Field Service (AFS) met Jan. 17 in the Budweiser Hospitality room. Andrea Eppenaur presided over the bon voyage to Alex Swords, left, daughter of John and Michelle Swords, who left Jan. 24 for Sicily. Alex will live on the island off the coast of Italy for the second semester. The program was given by Mira Ito, 4-H exchange student from Nagasaki, Japan. Mira treated the group to interesting and humorous information about his country and his time so far in the US. For information about the AFS organization please contact Andrea Eppenaur at 221-4404 or Sally Keating at 287-7667. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/web1_TSD020417AFS.jpg The Sedalia Chapter of American Field Service (AFS) met Jan. 17 in the Budweiser Hospitality room. Andrea Eppenaur presided over the bon voyage to Alex Swords, left, daughter of John and Michelle Swords, who left Jan. 24 for Sicily. Alex will live on the island off the coast of Italy for the second semester. The program was given by Mira Ito, 4-H exchange student from Nagasaki, Japan. Mira treated the group to interesting and humorous information about his country and his time so far in the US. For information about the AFS organization please contact Andrea Eppenaur at 221-4404 or Sally Keating at 287-7667. Submitted photo