Swafford-Hutinger engagement

Steve and Sharon Swafford, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of the daughter Jenny Lynn Swafford, of Overland Park, Kansas, to Drew Thomas Hutinger, of Kansas City. He is the son of Greg and Christy Hutinger, of Sedalia.

The future bride is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School and the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Journalism. She is employed at Finkle Williams Architecture.

The future groom is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School, the University of Missouri-Columbia, with a degree in Biological Sciences and a 2017 graduate of the UMKC School of Dentistry.

A June 17, 2017, wedding is planned at Broadway Presbyterian Church in Sedalia.