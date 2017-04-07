Brockschmidt

Emma Brockschmidt will observe her 99th birthday April 10.

Emma was born April 10, 1918 in Ionia.

She was married to the late Albert Brockschmidt.

Emma has three children, Erma Davis and Mildred Ashbrook, both of Sedalia and the late Marvin Brockschmidt, four grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, and seven great-great grandchildren.

She was employed at Lamy Manufacturing for 28 years.

Emma enjoys sewing and gardening.

Cards may be sent to Emma at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residential Center, 3333 W. 10th St. Sedalia, Mo. 65301.

Meyers

Lucille Meyers will observe her 92nd birthday April 11th.

She was born April 11, 1925 in Sedalia.

Lucille has four children, Kathy Burt of Sedalia, Chuck Meyers of Barnett, Donna Hooker of Columbia, and Pat Philliber of Springfield, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

She was a homemaker.

Lucille enjoys watching game shows on television, reading, and playing cards.

Cards may be sent to Lucille at the Sylvia G. Thompson Residential Center, 3333 W. 10th St. Sedalia, Mo. 65301.