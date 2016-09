Mable Robbins will celebrate her 100th birthday with a party this weekend in Larned, Kansas.

Mable was born Sept. 18, 1915.

She has six children, Cheyl Asher, of Kansas City, Marla Derstein, of Lincoln, Jeanie Feild, of Wickson, Kansas, Dee Gifel, of Lawrence, Kansas, Kathy Bush, of Hutchinson, Kansas, and Tina Mohr, of San Jose, California; 12 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.