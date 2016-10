Anna Marie Bellamy will celebrate her 95th birthday with a reception hosted by her family from 2 to 4 p.m at the Sacred Heart High School Commons, 416 W. 3rd St.

She loves to watch baseball, especially the Cubs and the Royals.

Anna Marie and her husband, the late Russell Bellmay have two children, Donna Peakes of Sedalia and Duane Bellamy of Independence, four grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to the celebration. She requests no gifts.