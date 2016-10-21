Ditzfeld Birthday

Lois Jane Scott Ditzfeld will celebrate her 85th birthday with an open house hosted by her family from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23 at the Read Center, 2434 Killion Dr. in Sedalia.

Lois was born Oct. 20, 1931.

Lois was married to the late Richard “Dick” Ditzfeld.

She has four children, the late Rick Ditzfeld, Mike Ditzfeld and Greg Ditzfeld, both of Sedalia, and Pat Ditzfeld, of Bonnets Mill; 14 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family are invited to the the birthday open house.