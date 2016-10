Lorraine Ives celebrated her 96th birthday with a family gathering hosted by her family at Golden Corral on Oct. 20.

Lorraine was born Oct. 21, 1920 in Dewhite, Illinois.

She enjoys gardening, crocheting and spending time with her family.

She and her husband the late Thomas Ives have four children, Pat (Phil) Ives, Steve (Heather) Ives, Diane Banks and Jacque (Frank) Tobaben, eight grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.