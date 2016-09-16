Posted on by

Siegel-Embree Engagemant


Tim and Virginia Siegel, of Otterville announce the engagement of their daughter, Jordyn Siegel to Jared Embree, the son of Chuck and Jennell Embree of Moberly.

The future bride is a 2007 graduate of Otterville High School. She attended the University of Central Missouri where she earned her bachelors of science degree in Agriculture Technology in 2011. She also is a graduate of American College of Hair Design/Cosmetology, and is currently employed at Salon Bash.

The future groom is a 2008 graduate of Moberly High School. He earned his bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Missouri- Columbia in May, 2012.

He is employed with Renew Biomass and also manages the family cattle farm.

A 5 p.m. wedding is planned for Sept. 24 in Otterville.

