Danny and Kim Brown, of Sedalia announce the engagement of their daughter, Ashley N. Brown to Jarrett L. Tucker, the son of Robert and Janet Tucker, of Sedalia.

The future bride is a 2011 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She is employed as a cashier at Wood’s Supermarket.

The future groom is a 2012 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He is employed at Starline Inc.

A Nov. 5th wedding is planned in Green Ridge.