Henderson-Felten engagement

Pat and Tami Henderson, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Lydia Henderson, of Pilot Grove, to Ethan Felten, of Pilot Grove. He is the son of Ronnie and Liz Felten, of Pilot Grove.

The future bride is a 2010 graduate of Smithton High School. She attended State Fair Community College where she earned her associate’s degree in Business and the University of Central Missouri where she earned her bachelors of science degree in Finance. She is the Payroll Manager at Phillips Hardy Inc.

The future groom is a 2009 graduate of Pilot Grove High School. He also attended State Fair Community College, which is where the couple met. He earned his associate’s degree in Agricultural Business and is a farmer.

A wedding has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Nov. 5, 2016, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Pilot Grove.