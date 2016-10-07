Schnakenberg-Stephens Engagement

Gary and Renee Weller, of Sedalia, and Keith and Sheila Williams, of Bunceton, announce the engagement of their daughter Amber Dawn Schnakenberg to Bryce Michael Stephens. He is the son of Mike Stephens, of Stover, and Rebecca Stephens, of Sedalia.

The future bride is a 2005 graduate of Otterville High School, a 2008 graduate of the American College of Hair Design, and a 2013 graduate of State Fair Community College. She will graduate in December 2016 from Central Methodist University. She is an independent hairstylist at the Ohio Hair Company.

The future groom is a 2009 graduate of Sacred Heart High School. He graduated from the University of Central Missouri in 2013. He is employed by CACI International.

A 3 p.m. wedding is planned for Dec. 31 at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center in Sedalia.