Benson-McAndrews engagement

Karen and Dave Benson, of Sedalia, announce the engagement of their daughter, Kayla Renee Benson, to Craig Eric McAndrews, the son of Cheryl and Tim McAndrews, of Omaha, Nebraska.

The future bride is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She received her bachelor’s degree from Columbia College. She is a professional recruiter at Black & Veatch of Overland Park, Kansas.

The future groom is a graduate of Omaha South High School in Omaha, Nebraska. He graduated with a bachelor’s and two master’s degrees from William Woods University in Fulton. He serves as the assistant baseball coach at Columbia College and is the head coach for the Sedalia Bombers Collegiate Summer Team.

A wedding is planned for 1 p.m. Dec. 31, 2016, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Sedalia.