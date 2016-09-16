Niemeier wedding

Emily Marie Perkins and Michael Chris Niemeier, both of Sedalia, were married at 3 p.m. June 4, 2016, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Sedalia with the Rev. James E. Dahlke officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Marvin and Susan Perkins, of Cole Camp. The groom is the son of Richard and Sandy Niemeier, of Higginsville, and Robin and Timothy Kerksiek, of Cole Camp.

The bride was given in marriage by her father.

The maid of honor was Catherine Carson. Bridesmaids were Kristyne Allen and Elizabeth Pettit, sister of the groom.

The best man was Thomas Kirchhoff. The groomsmen were Damon Beck and Trevor LaClair.

The ushers were Matthew Perkins, William Perkins and John Perkins, all brothers of the bride.

The ring bearer was Micah Gibler, cousin of the groom. The flower girl was Katherine Pettit, niece of the groom. The wedding director was Indianna Cooper. The program attendant was Anita Dove, aunt of the bride.

The organ was played by Jennifer Schlender, of Our Savior Lutheran Church.

A reception was hosted in the church gymnasium.

The dress was a white court train length mermaid bateau with floral patterned lace and tulle. The veil was a white, two-tier fingertip length veil with scalloped edge. The headpiece was a simple floral-style tiara decorated with rhinestone flowers and silver leaves. The bouquet consisted of orange lilies, blue roses, and white alstroemeria.

The bride is a graduate of Cole Camp High School and Missouri State University where she received a bachelor of animal science. She handles bookkeeping and deposits at Woods Supermarket in Sedalia.

The groom is a graduate of St. Paul Lutheran High School in Concordia. He attends State Fair Community College where he is pursuing a degree in automotive technology. He is a machinist at Gardner Denver in Sedalia.

After a honeymoon in Panama City Beach, Florida, the couple will live in Sedalia.