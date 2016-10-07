Schmidt wedding

MaKayla Brianne Dove and Cody Lee Schmidt, both of Richmond, Texas, were married at 6 p.m. July 9, 2016, at Heritage Ranch in Sedalia, Missouri, with Randy and Dianna Marcum officiating.

The bride is the daughter of Joe and Jeannine Dove, of Green Ridge. The groom is the son of Danny and Carolyn Schmidt, of Sweet Springs.

The bride was given in marriage by her parents.

The maid of honor was Ciara Dove, sister of the bride. Bridesmaids were Chelsie Dove, cousin of the bride, Jennifer Rozier, Jamie Kuse and Samantha Hood.

The best man was Jeremy Stone. The groomsmen were Wade Schmidt and Louis Schmidt, brothers of the groom, Bogdan Budea and Kasey Kabler.

The ushers were Kyle Evans and Jordan Tyler, nephews of the groom.

The ring bearers were Wyatt Schmidt and Masen Schmidt, nephews of the groom. The flower girls were Mileigh Butler and Mattie Butler, nieces of the groom. The wedding director was Bobby Simon. The pianist and vocalist was Darrin Hartman.

A reception was hosted at the Heritage Ranch.

The bride’s dress was ivory organza and satin, covered with beaded and sequined appliques. The dress featured a sweetheart neckline lined with pearls. The bride wore a chapel-length veil. The bridal bouquet featured blush roses and white hydrangeas.

The bride is a 2011 graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She attended Missouri Western State University in St. Joesph. She is a substitute teacher for Lamar Consolidated School District of Richmond and Rosenberg, Texas.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Sweet Springs High School. He received a bachelor’s degree in construction management from the University of Central Missouri. He is employed as a field engineer for Garney Companies Inc. of Kansas City.

After a honeymoon in St. Lucia, the couple will live in Richmond, Texas.