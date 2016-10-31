Howell wedding

Lauren Michelle Bremer and Matthew Lloyd Howell, both of Columbia, were married at 7 p.m. July 29, 2016, at St. Thomas More Newman Center in Columbia.

The bride is the daughter of Carol Bremer and the late Jim Bremer, of Sedalia. The groom is the son of Susie and Rob Howell, of Sullivan.

The bride was given in marriage by her family. Father Mark Miller officiated the ceremony.

Jill Bremer, sister of the bride, was the maid of honor. Sara Eldred, Caitlin Grose, Alecia Herrick, Megan Harris, Brandy Bremer, sister-in-law of the bride, and Crystal Dawn Howell, sister of the groom, were bridesmaids.

Timothy Howell, brother of the groom, was the best man. Joshua Howell, brother of the groom, George Phillips, Brett Bryand, Aric Bremer, brother of the bride, Andrew Nitcher and Philip Eggemeyer were groomsmen.

The flower girl was Lorelei Grose. Ring bearer was Dane Bremer, nephew of the bride. Candlelighters were Alexis and Carter Bremer, niece and nephew of the bride. Ushers were Clay Leible and Jordan Epperson.

Music, including piano, flute and vocals, was provided by Christian and Kate Basi.

A rehearsal dinner was hosted July 28 by Rob and Susie Howell at D. Rowe’s in Columbia. The wedding reception was hosted in the Kimball Ballroom at Stephens College in Columbia.

The bride is a 2009 graduate of Sacred Heart School in Sedalia and a 2013 graduate of Columbia College in Columbia. She is a third grade teacher in Columbia.

The groom is a 2008 graduate of Sullivan High School in Sullivan and a 2012 graduate of Columbia College in Columbia. He is a teaching/research assistant in Columbia.

After a honeymoon in Playa del Carmen, Mexico, the couple will live in Columbia.