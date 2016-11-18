Brosch wedding

Amanda Faye Wehmeyer and Matthew Allen Brosch, both of Sedalia, were married at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 8 at a private residence in Sedalia.

The bride is the daughter of John R. and Connie Wehmeyer, of Sedalia. The groom is the son of Gretchen and Clay Campbell, of Sedalia, and Allen Brosch, of Sedalia.

Kim Boggs officiated the ceremony. The bride was given in marriage by her parents.

A reception was hosted at the Coliseum on the Missouri State Fairgrounds.

The bride is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. She received a Bachelor of Science in agriculture from Northwest Missouri State University in Maryville. She is a Program Specialist at USDA Farm Service Agency at the Missouri State Office in Columbia.

The groom is a graduate of Smith-Cotton High School. He received a Bachelor of Science in construction management from Central Missouri State University in Warrensburg. He is a Construction Quality Control Manager at Olgoonik Diversified Services in St. Robert.

The couple reside in Sedalia.