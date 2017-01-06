Trombone quartet Maniacal 4 to perform at UCM

WARRENSBURG — The Performing Arts Series the Department of Music at the University of Central Missouri will present the trombone quartet Maniacal 4 in concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in Hart Recital Hall.

Maniacal 4 is dedicated to creating musical performances that not only entertain and engage, but also challenge the limits of traditional concert presentation. The acclaimed trombone quartet not only rocks the standard repertoire, but also embraces a wide variety of music from around the world and across eras.

M4’s arrangements of music ranging from pop/rock and jazz to classical masterpieces bring new life to familiar tunes, often with a tongue-in-cheek playfulness that belies the technical abilities of the group’s four, highly-trained trombonists, Nick Laufer, Carl Lundgren, Alex Dubrov, and Matt Jefferson.

The four musicians met as freshmen at the University of North Texas. Since the group’s official launch in 2006, Maniacal 4 has performed at music festivals on three continents. Concerts include lively improvisations and audience participation, including special requests. Innovative performances of rock blockbusters are audience favorites, and live M4 performances of “Bohemian Rhapsody” and “Carry On Wayward Son” have gone viral on YouTube and reddit.

M4 frequently joins forces with an array of other musicians and ensembles, from concert bands to vocal choirs. Committed to the idea of making music accessible, the members of the group also work frequently with young musicians of all ages at schools and universities across the country.

In addition, M4 started a popular YouTube video series called “Hotel Jams” as a way to make music videos on tour, often with people of all ages and from varying walks of life. The videos feature a repertoire ranging from Bob Dylan and jazz standards to novelties, consisting of simply arranged songs played by ear in casual, everyday environments. “Hotel Jams” reflects the group’s philosophy that music is a vital part of human experience that should be explored and shared by everyone. Visit them on Facebook and at Maniacal4.com.

Maniacal 4’s concert Thursday evening wraps up a two-day residency at UCM, where they will be conducting masterclasses and seminars, as well as a workshop at Warrensburg High School. Additional information is available at ucmpas.com.

Tickets for Maniacal 4 in Concert are available online at ucmpas.com, at the Central Tickets Box Office from 9 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, in Administration 100, by calling 660-543-8888 and one hour prior to the performance at the venue.

Financial assistance has been provided through a grant by the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency.

