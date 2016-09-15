UPDATED: 1 killed in Thursday afternoon accident on southbound U.S. 65

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pettis County Fire District, Cole Camp Ambulance District, Pettis County Ambulance District and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office were on the scene of a three-vehicle accident shortly after 3 p.m. Thursday. One fatality was reported from the accident, and another person sustained unknown injuries. The names of the victims were not released pending notification of family members.
One of three cars involved in a three-vehicle accident on south U.S. Highway 65 is pictured Thursday afternoon. Traffic was backed up for more than 90 minutes as first responders worked to clear the scene of the accident.

Hope Lecchi | Democrat
A Life Flight helicopter prepares to land in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 near Hill Lane on Thursday afternoon. According to preliminary statements by a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene, the accident occurred when a vehicle was being driven north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65. The first vehicle then side-swiped a second vehicle traveling south before hitting a third vehicle, also traveling south, head-on.

Hope Lecchi | Democrat
One person was reported killed in a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Pettis County.
According to preliminary information from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene, the accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 near Hill Lane when it sideswiped a second vehicle traveling south before hitting a third vehicle, also traveling south, head-on.
One person was killed in the accident. Another person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The names of the two victims were not released pending notification of family members.
Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pettis County Fire District, Cole Camp Ambulance District, Pettis County Ambulance District and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Traffic was backed up for more than 90 minutes as first responders worked to clear the scene of the accident.
