UPDATED: 1 killed in Thursday afternoon accident on southbound U.S. 65

One person was reported killed in a three-vehicle accident Thursday afternoon in Pettis County.

According to preliminary information from a Missouri State Highway Patrol trooper on the scene, the accident occurred shortly after 3 p.m. when a vehicle was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 near Hill Lane when it sideswiped a second vehicle traveling south before hitting a third vehicle, also traveling south, head-on.

One person was killed in the accident. Another person was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The names of the two victims were not released pending notification of family members.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pettis County Fire District, Cole Camp Ambulance District, Pettis County Ambulance District and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Traffic was backed up for more than 90 minutes as first responders worked to clear the scene of the accident.