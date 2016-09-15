Pettis County Democrat Headquarters opens

Kyle Garner, Democratic candidate for District 52 state representative, holds his daughter as he talks with members of the Pettis County Democratic Party, from left, Donna Franklin, Pam Doane, Judie Hackworth and Mike Franklin, during the open house of the Pettis County Democrat Headquarters, 507 S. Ohio Ave., Thursday evening. Garner will face incumbent state Rep. Nathan Beard, R-Sedalia, in the Nov. 8 general election. Donna Franklin is the president of the Pettis County Women’s Democrat Club, while her husband Mike is the chairperson of the Democratic Central Committee.

Charles McCormack, Democratic candidate for Pettis County Eastern Commissioner, looks at his candidate table at the Pettis County Democrat Headquarters on Thursday with his wife, Mona McCormack. McCormack will face incumbent Republican Eastern Commissioner Brent Hampy in the Nov. 8 general election.

Robert Hackman, left, and Andy Stovall look over the district map of Sedalia and Pettis County on Pettis County Eastern Commissioner candidate Charles McCormack’s table during Thursday evening’s open house at the Pettis County Democrat Headquarters.

Tables for numerous Democratic candidates in county, state and national elections, including Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, can be seen filled with yard signs, fliers, stickers and information during Thursday evening’s open house at the Pettis County Democrat Headquarters.

Members of the Pettis County Democratic Party talk during the open house hosted Thursday evening at the Pettis County Democrat Headquarters. Pettis County Public Administrator Charli Ackerman, a Democrat, also attended the event. She will appear on the Nov. 8 ballot, but is unopposed, as she was in the August primary election.