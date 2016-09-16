UPDATED: Victims identified in Thursday 3-car wreck on U.S. 65

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has identified the victim killed and the victim injured in Thursday afternoon’s fatal three-vehicle crash in the southbound lanes of U.S. 65 at Smasal Road.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred shortly before 3 p.m. when a vehicle, driven by Mary Brandt, 82, of Green Ridge, was traveling north in the southbound lanes of U.S. Highway 65 at Smasal Road when it sideswiped a second vehicle, driven by Judith L. Frisch, 72, of Lincoln, traveling south before hitting a third vehicle traveling south, driven by Paul D. Luetjen, 65, of Cole Camp, head-on.

Brandt was killed in the accident. Luetjen was transported to University Medical Center in Columbia by Life Flight with serious injuries. Frisch was uninjured.

Members of the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the Pettis County Fire District, Cole Camp Ambulance District, Pettis County Ambulance District and Pettis County Sheriff’s Office all responded to the scene. Traffic was backed up for more than 90 minutes as first responders worked to clear the scene of the accident.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd091616accident2-3.jpg