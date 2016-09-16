Two injured in Pettis County accident

Two Green Ridge residents, including an infant, were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 10:48 a.m. Thursday in Pettis County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Brenda D. Beers, 28, of Green Ridge, was driving south in the 23000 block of state Route 127 when her vehicle traveled off the right side of the road. She over-corrected, causing the vehicle to travel off the road and overturn.

Beers and a passenger in her vehicle, Carson L. Salmons, an infant, was taken by private vehicle to seek treatment for minor injuries.

Reports indicate both Beers and Salmons were using a safety device at the time of the accident.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

