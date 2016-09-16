Holden man hurt in Johnson County wreck

A Holden man sustained moderate injuries in a single-vehicle accident at 6:30 a.m. Thursday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Scott A. Chrisman, 38, was driving west on SW 1921 County Road near state Route 2 when he failed to negotiate a turn, causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road. His vehicle then overturned, came to rest on its wheels and traveled backwards down a hill.

Chrisman, who was not wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center for his injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

