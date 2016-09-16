Two injured in Johnson County wreck

Two Warrensburg residents were injured in a two-vehicle accident at 9:21 p.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Sydney M. Berry, 19, of Clinton, was driving south on state Route 13, 400 feet south of SE 190th County Road, when her vehicle struck the rear of another southbound vehicle driven by Austin D. Parrott, 19, as he was making a right turn.

Parrott and a passenger in his vehicle, Bailie R. Milton, 17, were both taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

Reports indicate Berry, Parrott and Milton were all wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

