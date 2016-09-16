Rain doesn’t dampen Smith-Cotton Tiger Pride

Members of the Smith-Cotton varsity football team sit high atop a Sedalia Fire Department Truck as they ride down Massachusetts Avenue near the completion of the 2016 S-C Homecoming Parade Friday afternoon. Despite a light rain during the parade both the participants and the crowd that turned out to watch the parade had a good time as they cheered for a S-C victory in Friday’s game vs. the Nevada Tigers.

Junior Yeager Coen prepares to add some “Uptown Funk” as the S-C Marching Tigers perform during Friday’s Homecoming Parade.

Members of the junior varsity football team smile as they toss candy to the crowd along east Seventh Street on Friday afternoon during the Smith-Cotton Homecoming Parade.

The junior class presents a tribute to a Tiger victory on Friday with their movie inspired float. A couple of “tigers” rode on the front of the float as they prepared to watch the highlights from another S-C victory.

The senior class “rules” with their entry into the Homecoming Parade. Each class made a float for Friday’s Homecoming Parade and many of the elementary schools, middle school and junior high students rode on floats despite the rain. The Smith-Cotton JROTC, S-C band, and athletic teams also participated as did alumni who wanted to take part in another Homecoming Parade.

