Crash Reports

Higginsville woman hurt in Johnson

A Higginsville woman was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 12:49 p.m. Friday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Betty L. Watson, 65, was driving north on state Route 13 near state Route E when a deer moved into the path of her vehicle and was struck.

Watson, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken to Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

— Compiled by Nicole Cooke

