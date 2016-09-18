Green Ridge celebrates with Harvest Fun Fest, Saturday

Masters of Ceremony Harold and Kathrine Finke wave to the crowd Saturday a top a Green Ridge Fire Department truck during the the Green Ridge Harvest Fun Fest Parade. Parade emcee, Gloria Close, announced the Finks had lived in Green Ridge 47 years and recently celebrated their 56th wedding anniversary. The festival began with the parade through town at 10 a.m. Additional activities were hosted at Green Ridge Park throughout the day.

Princess candidate, Kaylee Riley, is pulled down the street by her mother Brittany Riley, Saturday, during the Green Ridge Harvest Fun Fest Parade. The 2016 Prince and Princess candidates were to be judge later that afternoon at Green Ridge City Park.

Karen Rayl, responds to the crowd as she drives a 1954 Chevrolet car for Dave Chaney during the Green Ridge Harvest Fun Fest Parade on Saturday.

Driving a 1931 Case CC, Cheyanne Beard waves to the crowd Saturday morning. Beard was driving tractor for the Steve and Dorothy Moriarty Farm during the Green Ridge Harvest Fun Fest Parade. The antique tractor has recently been restored.

Before the Harvest Fun Fest Parade, Saturday, Green Ridge Fire Chief Allan Rohrbach flips some burgers and hot dogs at the City Park. Helping Rohrbach grill were GRFD Firefighter Tony Turner, left, and Turner’s uncle, Kevin Reusch. Rohrbach said they were grilling for the Green Ridge Chamber of Commerce.

The Green Ridge R-VIII High School Band plays the song “Shut Up and Dance” by Walk the Moon, Saturday during the parade for the Harvest Fun Fest.

