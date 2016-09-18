S-C Homecoming king and queen crowned

Seniors Jacob Carver and Bailey Smith were crowned as king and queen of Smith-Cotton’s Homecoming at halftime of Friday night’s football victory over Nevada at Tiger Stadium. Carver is active in S-C show choir and portrays the tiger mascot; Smith is active in Student Council and plays on the Lady Tigers softball team.
