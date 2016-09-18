Community Calendar for Sept. 19 to Sept. 25

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis St.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings: One meeting for the loved ones left behind and one meeting for parents with children that have mental illness; at State Fair Community College, Science and Allied Health Building, room 812, 596-5173.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8:30 a.m.: Sedalia Literacy Council, basement meeting room, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

10 a.m.: Epworth Methodist Quilters, Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd.

10 a.m.: Sedalia Welcome Club at Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

11 a.m.: Diabetes Support Group 11 a.m., Bothwell Education Center, 600 E. 14th St.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

1 p.m.: Show-Me Ladies with Hatitudes, lunch. For location information, call Maryann at 826-8138.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by main gate along South Limit Avenue.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

6 p.m.: Crossroads Hospice a monthly discussion grief group at the Heckart Family Center, 903 S. Ohio Ave. For more information, contact Colleen Dietmeyer at 422-5804.

6 p.m.: Women’s Democrat Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from co-dependence at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St. For more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles Auxiliary, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Granite Lodge 272, Masonic Center, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Loyal Order of Moose, Sedalia Lodge 1494, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7 p.m.: Masonic Granite Lodge 272 meeting, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Mid-Mo Speakers Club, Boonslick Regional Library conference room, 219 W. Third St.

7 p.m.: Show-Me Model A Club, Central Missouri Electric Co-op, north of Sedalia on U.S. Highway 65.

WEDNESDAY

9:30 a.m.: Community Retired Teachers for coffee; 10 a.m. meeting, Christ and Trinity Lutheran Church, 3201 Southwest Blvd.

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958 10 at First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia-Pettis County National Association for the Advancement of Colored People for executive committee; 7 p.m., meeting, at Anthony Buckner Community Center, 500 Welch Ct.

7 p.m.: Elks Lodge 125, Elks Lodge, 320 S. Kentucky Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m. at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous, meets Wednesday-Saturday, 517 S. Lafayette, 826-9608. Pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Loyal Rebekah Lodge 260 for lunch; 1:30 p.m. meeting, at lodge hall, 13th Street and Montgomery Avenue.

6 p.m.: Democratic Club of Pettis County Supper Club; bring a covered dish. Meeting will follow at 960 Mitchell Rd.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 West Third, Sedalia. For info call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance located at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

8 p.m.: Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608, Thursdays,. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.

SATURDAY

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Sedalia West Central Missouri Archaelogical Society, Farm Credit Services, 2600 S. Limit Ave.

8 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous, meets Wednesday through Saturday, 517 S. Lafayette, 826-9608. Pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets Wednesday at 7:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.