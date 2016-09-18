Otterville Fair successful with crowds, vendors and parades

After 11 years, the Otterville Street Fair was back this past weekend with what coordinators agreed was a larger crowd than they could remember.

This year’s theme “Tell me about the good ‘ole days, it’s an Otterville tradition” was true to its name with the streets filled with old-time fun and games and even an outdoor church service.

Helping organize this year’s fair were Maria Morrison, Beverly Simmons, Christy McKinney, David Morrison and Judy Bailey. The group only began pulling the fair together in July.

Simmons and Maria Morrison said the fair was going “great” with over 100 parade entries and more than 50 vendors.

“We had a much larger parade than we ever expected,” Simmons noted.

She added that the parade featured “everything” from horses, to tractors, politicians, fire departments from small surrounding towns, floats, and ball teams from area schools.

“Just a wide array,” she said. “We had some muscle cars, big grain trucks from the co-op, and there is more vendors than we’ve ever had too.”

Simmons said they were happy with the the entertainment this year also. The fair had a outdoor stage for free daytime performances plus a paid venue in the beer garden during the evening.

“At 2:30 (Saturday) the Turner Brothers are playing,” she added. “They grew up in Otterville, but they live in Syracuse, Sedalia and California (Missouri) now. At the beer garden there will be a live band there tonight and that is Tobacco Row.”

They have all agreed that the fair will be back next year “bigger and greater” Simmons said.

“We have had so many of our older people, they are so excited,” she said. “The penny pitch (game) was one of the big things at the old fair. We brought it back. One of the old American Legion guys redone it for us.”

The “doll rack” game also known as “spin the doll” was also brought back this year. Simmons, 64, said she remembered playing the game at the Otterville Fair when she was 13.

To play, one gets a chance to throw three baseballs and hit the wooden dolls, suspended on bars, making them spin. With three hits one receives a drink, such as soda, punch or bottled water or a piece of candy. With two hits the individual receives a piece of candy.

“When I was a kid … the 4-H, it was their fundraiser,” she noted.

Simmons asked her brother-in-law, Roger Stuedle, build one this year.

“I drew a plan and he built it,” she added.

McKinney said she was glad the fair was back this year. She thought the fair had been taking place since the 1960s.

“It went for a long time, and then stopped, and started back up,” she added. “We started planning this in July, there was an amazing amount of community support. Everybody’s been coming out and chipping in, we’ve just had so much help.”

This year the fair also has a 2016 Otterville Fair Queen Grace Draffen, a junior at Otterville R-VI High School.

“We found out yesterday that she will be able to compete in the Missouri State Fair,” McKinney said. “She also won Miss Congeniality.”

“She’s just a sweet heart,” Maria Morrison said. “She wrote her own poem on bullying and read it. It was just great.”

“(The poem) is titled ‘Anti Bullying,’” Daffen said. “They told us, like before in our interviews, to kind of tell them a story, when you are doing it. So, I feel like my poem really justified that pretty well.

The coordinators said that later Saturday afternoon there would be a children’s parade, a frog jumping contest and turtle race. On Sunday they planned to close the fair with an outdoor church service.

Mike and Tammi Knaus, of Sedalia, look over a tractor display Saturday at the Otterville Street Fair Car, Truck and Tractor Show. “We just heard about it, and it’s a beautiful day,” Tammi said. “So, we decided to come.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD091916OttervileFair-1.jpg Mike and Tammi Knaus, of Sedalia, look over a tractor display Saturday at the Otterville Street Fair Car, Truck and Tractor Show. “We just heard about it, and it’s a beautiful day,” Tammi said. “So, we decided to come.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat Teresa Young, of Otterville, demonstrates how to play spin the doll at the Otterville Street Fair Saturday. The game was an original game played at the fair years ago. Fair Co-Coordinator Beverly Simmons asked her brother, Roger Stuedle, to make the “doll rack” this year because it held such fond memories for her as a child. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD091916OttervileFair-2X.jpg Teresa Young, of Otterville, demonstrates how to play spin the doll at the Otterville Street Fair Saturday. The game was an original game played at the fair years ago. Fair Co-Coordinator Beverly Simmons asked her brother, Roger Stuedle, to make the “doll rack” this year because it held such fond memories for her as a child. Faith Bemiss | Democrat Edward Hensley, 1, gets a little help from his father Daniel Hensley, as his mother, Christina Hensley, cheers him on Saturday at the Otterville Street Fair. Edward received a lolly pop for his “catch” from the fair’s fish pond game. The family, of Sedalia, said they planned to attend the fair because Daniel’s mother Eileen Hensley had a vendor booth there this year. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD091916OttervileFair-3-.jpg Edward Hensley, 1, gets a little help from his father Daniel Hensley, as his mother, Christina Hensley, cheers him on Saturday at the Otterville Street Fair. Edward received a lolly pop for his “catch” from the fair’s fish pond game. The family, of Sedalia, said they planned to attend the fair because Daniel’s mother Eileen Hensley had a vendor booth there this year. Faith Bemiss | Democrat With his coin rolling along the board, Maxton Hood, 6, of Sedalia, hopes for a win on the penny pitch game Saturday at the Otterville Fair as Sean Shirky, looks on. “It keeps him busy,” Angie Hood, his mother, said. “If you land on the 50, you get 50 pennies. If you land in the jar, you get everything that’s in it.” http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD091916OttervileFair-4-.jpg With his coin rolling along the board, Maxton Hood, 6, of Sedalia, hopes for a win on the penny pitch game Saturday at the Otterville Fair as Sean Shirky, looks on. “It keeps him busy,” Angie Hood, his mother, said. “If you land on the 50, you get 50 pennies. If you land in the jar, you get everything that’s in it.” Faith Bemiss | Democrat Grace Draffen, a junior at Otterville R-VI High School and the 2016 Otterville Fair Queen, poses for a photo Saturday on the outdoor stage. Draffen also won Miss Congeniality and as part of her talent competition she read an original poem dealing with bullying. http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_TSD091916OttervileFair-5-.jpg Grace Draffen, a junior at Otterville R-VI High School and the 2016 Otterville Fair Queen, poses for a photo Saturday on the outdoor stage. Draffen also won Miss Congeniality and as part of her talent competition she read an original poem dealing with bullying. Faith Bemiss | Democrat

