In celebration of S-C’s Homecoming traditions

The Sedalia School District 200 celebrated Homecoming in the truest sense of the word this weekend as S-C alumni returned home to celebrate the Tiger Pride they have maintained throughout their lives.

Students from eight classes returned to Sedalia over the weekend for official class reunions as a way to personally reconnect and share memories of their time together as students at Smith-Cotton.

“Throughout the entire weekend I have heard nothing but positive comments from everyone,” Diana Nichols, a member of the Sedalia School District board of education and the Sedalia School District Foundation said Saturday morning at the Foundation Pancake Breakfast. “So many of those who are from out of town have said this really makes me want to come home to Sedalia.

“It really has been a weekend of nothing but positives and that is such a reinforcement of why we’re proud of our community and the school district,” she added.

From the S-C Junior High Day of Caring to the Distinguished Alumni Ceremony, pep rally, spirit days, parade, The Tiger Tailgate and game and Pancake Breakfast there was something for current students and alumni who returned home from across the county to enjoy.

“It is not until today, that I have been back in this building,” Dr. Charlie Alexander, a graduate of the S-C Class of 1966 said Saturday morning while touring Smith-Cotton Junior high, which served as the high school for many of the returning graduates. “I can’t tell you how really impressed I am with how good it looks.

“The facilities are very well maintained when I was up on the second and third floors I was commenting to a classmate on how the floors shine like glass,” he added. “I didn’t even know that this (the FEMA building) even existed, back in my day we ate our lunches just right down the hall.

Alexander recalled there were 329 in his class and 135 responded to the class reunion invitation this weekend.

“We had 91 who attended our dinner last night, “ Alexander said. “I really have seen people who I haven’t seen in 50 years the last two days which have been very nice.”

Alexander who lives in Virginia Beach, Virginal commented that as a 30-year veteran of the U. S. Navy he moved frequently while in the service.

“I graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia and became a surgeon which was my job in the Navy,” Alexander said. “I still am practicing today.

“I met my wife, Janice (Rundlett) Alexander, here in high school and we started dating at the end of our senior year and throughout college,” he added. “She, and of course the friendships we made then, are one of my fondest memories of high school.”

Alexander commented on one other aspect of high school that he continues to be grateful for and one that played a major role in his life.

“I didn’t appreciate it at the time but the quality of education that I received at Smith-Cotton was exceptional,” Alexander said. “I didn’t have a frame of reference for it then, but it is something that I truly appreciate now.”

Nichols, a graduate of the class of 1976, also appreciates her education from S-C as well as the memories and bonds that have remained through the years.

“I think for me, the memories and the relationships are more meaningful now,” Nichols said. “I am so proud to be a part of a district and community that rally around and want to support the schools; that is so rewarding.

“Both the foundation and the board believes in the district but without the administration, staff, students and parents and their help this wouldn’t be possible, without them we wouldn’t be here,” she added. “Everything we have raised this weekend goes back to all of the schools in one way or another and the community support benefits the entire district.”