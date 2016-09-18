Sedalia City Council to vote on appointment to Ward 4 seat

The Sedalia City Council could have a new council person if Mayor Stephen Galliher’s appointment is approved during tonight’s meeting.

Ward 4 Councilwoman Vicky Collins resigned from her position two weeks ago, creating an empty seat for Galliher to fill. Galliher has chosen to appoint Mary Merritt, a familiar face in Sedalia.

She previously chaired the Citizens for a Clean Sedalia Committee, serves on the Public Works Board and is an active member of the Pettis County League of Women Voters.

Council will vote on Galliher’s appointment at the beginning of tonight’s meeting and if it is approved, Merritt will be immediately sworn in. She will serve for the remainder of Collins’ term, set to expire April 2017.

Merritt was recently appointed to the new Rental Inspection Committee, and council will vote on appointing JoAnn Martin to replace Merritt on the committee.

Before the regular council meeting begins, there will be a public hearing at 7 p.m. for an annexation petition. Public comments will be allowed regarding the annexation of property, in the vicinity of land behind Tractor Supply, owned by Sylvia G. Thompson Charitable Trust and Thompson Hills Investment Corp. The public hearing is the first of two steps to accomplish the annexation. Council will proceed with annexation of the property at the Oct. 3 meeting.

During the pre-council meeting, Finance Director Kelvin Shaw will provide a monthly financial update.

During the meeting council will also:

• Review a resolution authorizing the Sedalia Police Department to act as an agent for the city in the application process for the Missouri LESO Program administered by the Defense Logistics Agency Disposition Services, Law Enforcement Support Office (LESO) and authorizing the mayor to sign said application. According to information in the meeting packet, this program authorizes the transfer of property from the U.S. Department of Defense to local law enforcement agencies.

• Review an ordinance amending Section 60-219(d) of Article V of Chapter 60 of the Code of Ordinances relating to the sewer use charge system and incorporating said fees into the city’s fee schedule. A public hearing was hosted during the Aug. 15 council meeting and no public comments were heard in favor or against the fee increase. If approved by council, the monthly residential fee will increase by $1. According to the meeting packet, the fee increase covers improvements to the city’s sewer system.

• Review an ordinance granting a rezoning application by Jason VanNatta for property located at 420 W. 16th St. with restrictions and reversion. According to the meeting packet, the rezoning proposal to C-3 was unanimously approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission. VanNatta plans to use the site for vehicle customization.

• Review bids and an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement with JR & Co. Inc. for the replacement of the Vehicle Maintenance Building roof. City staff recommends the low bid from JR & Co. with downspout and gutter alternates for a total of $102,455.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting Addendum Two to the Solid Waste Disposal Agreement and Waste Corporation of Missouri LLC for the processing of recyclable materials. This is part of the process for the Oct. 3 implementation of curbside recycling in Sedalia. According to the meeting packet, after Oct. 3, only glass containers will be at the city’s two drop-off sites.

• Review an ordinance adopting a future land use map and roadway framework for the West U.S. Highway 50 Commerce Corridor and incorporating said map and framework into the city’s Comprehensive Plan.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting Amendment No. 1 to the State Block Grant Agreement with the Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission regarding improvements at the Sedalia Regional Airport.

• Review bids for the demolition of structures located at 207 S. Grand Ave., 1504 E. Fifth St., 1215 S. Ohio Ave., 820 N. Moniteau Ave., 534 E. Fourth St., and 114 E. Jackson St. City staff recommends the low bid for all structures from Schultz Wrecking.

• Review an ordinance approving and accepting an agreement with Wallace Engineering Structural Consultants Inc. for engineering services related to downtown Sedalia building inspections. According to the meeting packet, if approved, Wallace will replace the former engineer, Norton and Schmidt Engineers.

• Review a records destruction request from the Personnel Department.

• Review a records destruction request from the City Clerk’s Office.

The Sedalia City Council pre-meeting will begin at 6:30 p.m. in the mayor’s conference room with the regular meeting immediately following at 7 p.m. in council chambers at the Municipal Building, 200 S. Osage Ave. A reception will be hosted immediately following the meeting to recognize Collins and Merritt. For more information, call 827-3000.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Sedalia-city-seal-1-1-1.jpg