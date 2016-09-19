Smith-Cotton junior Saige Peterson and senior Cameron Newbill have secured high-profile modeling opportunities.

From athletes to mathletes, Smith-Cotton is full of potential and talent, but there’s a lot more going on behind the scenes for Saige Peterson and Cameron Newbill.

Peterson and Newbill are local models who have taken their careers to the next level. This summer Peterson has made appearances in promo shoots, stylists portfolios, Vintage KC magazine, and even a Tropicana commercial filmed in Kansas City.

Recently she signed with a new agent, Voices& with Wendy Buono, which is the same agent who found Newbill on Instagram.

“We are currently working to elevate her game and get her doing more commercial work in the KC area.” Buono said.

Peterson hopes to explore the acting portion of modeling and branch out more.

“I’m just having fun with it right now,” Peterson said. “I’m lucky and fortunate enough to have these opportunities and I want to meet new people and eventually travel.”

Newbill announced this summer that she will be homeschooled for the remainder of her senior year.

She will be leaving in October to Miami, where she will take part in swim week. She will be traveling for months at a time and she hopes that will give her a taste of what being independent feels like.

Until her departure, Newbill is busy with her schooling.

“I spend about four hours a day doing my online class and I think the hardest part of that is having the discipline to get it done,” Newbill said.

Newbill plans to move to New York City later this fall to follow her modeling career. She will live with about eight other models in an apartment provided by the modeling agency and take part in fashion/swim week as well as many other gigs.

“I said last year modeling as a career would be unrealistic, however that is something I would definitely be willing to do and hope to do,” Newbill said.

She has traveled to New York City for a runway class that helped her prepare and improve her skills.

“I’m nervous to be traveling on my own, but I’m definitely ready to get out there and explore all the opportunities life has to offer,” she added.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Tiger.Badge_-2.jpg Petersen http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd091716models2.jpg Petersen Petersen Newbill http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_tsd091716models3.jpg Petersen Newbill

By Haily Zaremba Smith-Cotton High School

By Haily Zaremba

Smith-Cotton High School