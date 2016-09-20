10 Things to Know for Today

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. WHY NYC BOMBING SUSPECT WAS APPREHENDED QUICKLY

Law enforcement officials tell AP that Ahmad Khan Rahami provided investigators with many clues that led to his arrest 50 hours after the first blast in Manhattan.

2. UN SUSPENDS ALL AID CONVOYS IN SYRIA

The move follows deadly airstrikes on humanitarian relief trucks that activists say killed at least 12 people, mostly truck drivers and Red Crescent workers.

3. TRUMP SKIPS SWING-STATE CITIES, OPTS FOR RURAL TOWN INSTEAD

The Republican presidential hopeful is zeroing in on Kenansville, North Carolina, to make his pitch to the working-class white voters who have propelled his campaign.

4. WHAT DONALD TRUMP JR. LIKENED SYRIAN REFUGEES TO

The son of the Republican presidential nominee compared the Middle East migrants to poisoned Skittles, saying the “politically correct agenda doesn’t put America first.”

5. VIDEO SHOWS TULSA MAN HAD HANDS UP BEFORE POLICE SHOOTING

Terence Crutcher, 40, black and unarmed, was killed by a female white Oklahoma officer responding to a stalled vehicle.

6. WHO WAS MINNESOTA MALL ATTACKER

Dahir Ahmed Adan, who stabbed or cut 10 people in St. Cloud before he was killed by an off-duty police officer, had recently attended college and worked as a security guard.

7. HOW AAA FEELS ABOUT PREMIUM GAS

Research by the automobile club says there is no sense paying for higher octane fuel if your car is designed to run on regular.

8. IN ZIMBABWE, COMEDY THRIVES AS COUNTRY DISINTEGRATES

But taking on sensitive material can come at a cost: Making fun of President Robert Mugabe can bring a one-year jail term.

9. WHAT JIM CARREY IS CALLING LAWSUIT

“The Truman Show” actor calls a wrongful death suit filed by the husband of his ex-girlfriend a “heartless” attempt to exploit him.

10. ‘TEBOWMANIA’ ENTERS DIFFERENT REALM

The New York Mets are selling Tim Tebow jerseys and the former quarterback soon has another book coming out, but he insists his ballplaying stint is no stunt.