Smithton kindergartners learn the joy of painting

Layton Criner smiles as he discovers the joy of painting with watercolors Tuesday afternoon in his art class at Smithton Elementary. Criner and his classmates in Greta Siegel’s kindergarten class were learning the techniques of using watercolors from art teacher Jenny Nold.

Oriana Biggs concentrates on her artwork Tuesday afternoon in her art class at Smithton Elementary. Last week the kindergarten students learned how to “walk their crayons” on the paper to create abstract designs. On Tuesday, the students learned how to use watercolors including what brushes to use, how to apply paint to the paper, and how to clean up once they were finished.

Stan Silchuk works on his painting Tuesday afternoon in Jenny Nold’s art class at Smithton Elementary. Silchuk, along with his kindergarten classmates, were learning how to use watercolors but were also learning about the process of wax resistance by using crayons to create lines that were visible through the applied paint.

Iliya Shershyn, a kindergarten student in Greta Siegel’s class, carefully applies some watercolor paint to his paper on Tuesday afternoon at Smithton Elementary. The students were painting abstract designs that were part of a project they began in their class last week. Many of the students said the designs looked like monsters to them.

Jamar Mwanki holds his paper as he paints a corner of his picture Tuesday afternoon in Jenny Nold’s art class at Smithton Elementary. Nold spent part of the class period teaching the students proper painting techniques. She also worked with the students to help develop their listening skills and the life lessons of being respectful of others and how to share.

Molly Clark uses a white crayon to finish the drawing portion of her artwork Tuesday afternoon at Smithton Elementary. Clark and her kindergarten classmates were leaning to paint with watercolors and how crayons can be used to make wax resistance images. Their art teacher, Jenny Nold, has a poster in her room to encourage the students’ self-confidence: “In art, it’s not a mistake, it’s an opportunity.”

