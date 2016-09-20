Sedalia woman hurt on Main Street in vehicle accident

A Sedalia woman was injured in a two-vehicle accident at 11:22 a.m. Friday near the intersection of West Main Street and North Limit Avenue.

According to a Sedalia Police Department report, Nancy Pummill, 60, of the 400 block of North Stewart Avenue, told officers she was driving east on Main Street near U.S. Highway 65 when she looked down at her cell phone. Her vehicle crossed the center of the road and collided with the rear wheels of the trailer portion of a westbound semi-truck driven by Tracey L. Gamber, 64, of Stover.

Gamber told officers he was driving west in the left lane on Main Street when he observed an approaching vehicle cross the center of the road. He started merging into the right lane once he realized the vehicle was not going to be able to recover to the eastbound lane.

A witness driving west on Main Street said they saw a vehicle cross the center of the road and collide with the trailer portion of a semi-truck.

Pummill complained of unknown injuries to her head, neck, ribs, right ankle and elbow. She was taken by the Pettis County Ambulance District to Bothwell Regional Health Center for treatment.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

