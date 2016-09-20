Green Ridge school board to meet Wednesday

The Green Ridge R-VIII School District Board of Education will meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the conference room at 401 W. Pettis St. in Green Ridge.

The board is expected to review and decide, in closed session, the future employment of district Superintendent Cara Easter. Easter was placed on paid administrative leave by the board Aug. 19.

The board will meet in open session before adjourning and entering a closed session.

Check back with the Democrat online for further information following the meeting.