Two from Florida injured in Saline County accident

Two Deland, Florida, residents were injured in a single-vehicle accident at 2:18 a.m. Tuesday in Saline County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Marvin R. Diaz, 36, was driving west on Interstate 70 at the 82.6 mile marker when he fell asleep, causing his vehicle to travel off the right side of the road and overturn.

Diaz, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall with minor injuries. A passenger in his vehicle, Nicholas C. Perez-Chavez, 9, who was not using a safety device, was also taken by ambulance to Fitzgibbon Hospital with moderate injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_crime-scene-police-lights-12.jpg