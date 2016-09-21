10 Things to Know for Wednesday

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. NY/NJ BOMB SUSPECT: ‘DEATH TO YOUR OPPRESSION’

Ahmad Khan Rahami bought bomb ingredients on eBay and in a handwritten journal, warned that bombs would resound in the streets, federal prosecutors say.

2. NORTH CAROLINA POLICE SHOOTING LEADS TO PROTESTS

A black police officer shoots an armed black man at a Charlotte apartment complex, authorities say, prompting angry street protests that spread to busy Interstate 85.

3. OKLAHOMA SHOOTING VICTIM HAD CRIMINAL HISTORY

Terence Crutcher, the unarmed black man shot dead by a white Tulsa police officer, had run-ins with the law dating to his teenage years and had recently served a four-year stint in prison.

4. ATTACK ON SYRIAN MEDICAL FACILITY KILLS AT LEAST 5 STAFF, SEVERAL FIGHTERS

The International Union of Medical Care and Relief Organizations says an airstrike in northern Syria struck a mobile emergency unit in rebel-held territory outside Aleppo.

5. ONCE BURNED CITY STILL WARY OF TRUMP

Little more than a decade after investing in Gary, Indiana, Trump’s casino company declared bankruptcy and cashed out his stake in the showboat casino — leaving behind lawsuits and hard feelings in a city where more than one-third of residents live in poverty.

6. WHO HAS BECOME A CAMPAIGN FLASHPOINT

In recent tweets, Donald Trump Jr. likened Syrian refugees to poisoned Skittles, spread a story suggesting Muslim men are preying on Western women and used a cartoon character appropriated by white supremacists.

7. WHAT ARE KEY FED THINGS TO WATCH

To see if the U.S. central bank hints at a future interest rate hike, to see if it offers a dimmer economic view and how fast it will continue to act once it resumes rate increases.

8. HOW BRANGELINA DIFFERED FROM OTHER CELEB COUPLES

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie manipulated the media more successfully than most public figures, establishing themselves as Hollywood’s golden couple.

9. DIRECTOR CURTIS HANSON DIES AT 71

He won a screenwriting Oscar for “L.A. Confidential” and directed the psychological thriller “The Hand That Rocks the Cradle” and Eminem’s tale of Detroit hip-hop “8 Mile.”

10. USA HOCKEY AT CROSSROADS

Another early exit from an international tournament raises questions about the U.S. hockey team’s approach not only to the World Cup but the sport itself.