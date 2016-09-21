Two arrested in Sedalia for crack cocaine distribution

Two men were arrested early Wednesday morning on charges of crack cocaine manufacturing and distribution.

According to a Sedalia Police Department STING Unit news release, at 6:20 a.m., detectives with the Drug Enforcement Unit, Criminal Investigations Bureau and patrol officers executed two simultaneous drug-related search warrants, specifically related to crack cocaine manufacturing/distribution, in the 400 block of West Henry Street and the 400 block of North Missouri Avenue.

At the time of entry on Henry Street, two males were located and detained without incident. A search of the residence revealed cocaine, drug paraphernalia, crack cocaine manufacturing supplies and additional evidence that indicated cocaine and crack cocaine were allegedly being distributed from the residence.

In addition to the drug-related items, three guns — a handgun, shotgun and assault rifle — were located.

Jeffery W. Taylor, 50, was arrested on charges of possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), manufacturing a controlled substance (crack cocaine), possession of a firearm unlawful for certain persons and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

At the time of entry on Missouri Avenue, two males, a female and a juvenile were all located inside. All the adults were detained without incident. A search of the residence revealed crack cocaine and additional evidence to indicate the substance was allegedly being manufactured/distributed from the residence, which is within 2,000 feet of Sacred Heart School.

In addition to the drug-related items, a shotgun was also located in the home.

Dominique J. Taylor, 27, was arrested on charges of second degree drug trafficking (crack cocaine), possession of a controlled substance (cocaine), manufacturing a controlled substance near a school (crack cocaine), possession of a firearm unlawful for certain persons, possession of a defaced firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was also taken to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24-hour hold.

Formal charges for both suspects were not available at press time.

Dominique J. Taylor http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Dominique-Taylor.jpg Dominique J. Taylor Jeffery W. Taylor http://sedaliademocrat.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/09/web1_Jeffery-Taylor.jpg Jeffery W. Taylor