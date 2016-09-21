Kansas City man injured in Johnson County crash

A Kansas City man was injured in a single-vehicle accident at 6:10 a.m. Wednesday in Johnson County.

According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, Jay B. Wright, 48, was driving east on U.S. Highway 50, 800 feet past NW 1971st Road, when he began to get sick and light-headed. His vehicle traveled off the left side of the road and struck the median.

Wright, who was wearing a seat belt, was taken by Johnson County Ambulance District to Lee’s Summit Medical Center with minor injuries.

Information is taken from preliminary Missouri State Highway Patrol and Sedalia Police Department reports, which do not necessarily contain statements from all parties involved.

