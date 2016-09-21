Green Ridge superintendent resigns

Virtually a month to the day that Green Ridge Superintendent Cara Easter was placed on paid administrative leave Aug. 19, the Green Ridge R-VIII School District Board of Education accepted Easter’s resignation during a closed session of the board of education meeting Wednesday night.

Barry White, president of the Board of Education, read the following statement following the closed session of the Board meeting: “Ms. Cara Easter has amicably resigned from her position as superintendent of the Green Ridge R-VIII School district effective immediately.

“The district wishes Ms. Easter well in her future endeavors.”

Aron Bennett, who was named interim superintendent Aug. 27, will remain as acting superintendent for as long as he can remain in the position.

“Because Mr. Bennett is a both a retired teacher and superintendent he is limited in the number of hours he can work in the district,” White said. “He has agreed to remain on as long as he can or until we can find a replacement for Ms. Easter.”

“We may not be able to hire someone possibly until June,” White stated during the open portion of the meeting. “We want to hire the best candidate and not just someone who may be available today.”

White added the district would start the process of finding a replacement for Easter in the upcoming days.

Bennett stated he was pleased as he walked the halls of the district in his role as interim superintendent.

“It is a personal judgment but you have a good school here that is functioning well,” Bennett told the audience of 15 community members and teachers present.

He added that he had been through the projected 2016-17 Green Ridge Budget “fairly thoroughly and that the numbers for both the district’s revenues and expenditures were very solid.”

“You have a healthy reserve but based on my review, I think it would be wise for that district not to spend into that reserve at the present time though,” he added.

Bennett’s remarks were based in part on the district’s projected average daily attendance and if the district would qualify as a whole harmless school.

Currently the district’s reserves are at 35.5 percent.

Easter was employed by Green Ridge for more than 16 years, serving as a counselor and special education director prior to being named superintendent in 2009, according to information on the district’s website. Prior to her resignation she was serving a three-year contract as superintendent.

The terms of Easter’s resignation were not made available at the meeting.

Attempts by the Democrat to reach Easter by phone Wednesday for comment were unsuccessful.

The Democrat will update this story as more information becomes available.

