Authorities: 4 dead in shooting at mall north of Seattle

BURLINGTON, Wash. (AP) — Authorities in Washington State say four people have been killed during a shooting at a mall north of Seattle and that at least one suspect remains at large.

The Washington State Patrol says on Twitter that the four were shot Friday at the Cascade Mall in Burlington, about 65 miles (105 kilometers) north of Seattle.

Sgt. Mark Francis says authorities are searching for a man wearing gray who was last seen walking toward Interstate 5 from the mall. Francis says it wasn’t immediately known if there was more than one gunman involved.

The Cascade Mall is an enclosed shopping mall in Burlington, Washington that opened in 1990, according to the mall’s website. It features J.C. Penney, TJ Maxx, and Macy’s stores, among other stores, restaurants and a movie theater.