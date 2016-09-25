Community Calendar for Sept. 26 to Oct. 2

To have your event or meeting listed, send details to [email protected] or call 826-1000 ext. 1481.

TODAY

10 a.m.: Show-Me Mad Tatters, University Extension Office Conference Room, 1012A Thompson Blvd.

Noon: Sedalia Rotary Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

3 p.m.: Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, (TOPS) Chapter 102, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St.

6 p.m.: Cornerstone Celebrate Recovery, a Bible-based twelve step program for Hurts, Habits and Hangups. Meal and child care provided; Cornerstone Baptist Church, 827-4833.

6 p.m.: Smithton Senior Citizens Group Pitch and Pool, Smithton Senior Center on Washington Street.

6:30 p.m.: Memory Lane Foundation for Suicide Prevention Support Group Meetings: for anyone with mental illness or suicidal thoughts; one meeting for adults and one for children, at State Fair Community College. For building and room number please like Facebook page or go to the website under the events tab or call, 596-5173.

6:30 p.m.: Show Me Sound, Sweet Adelines International; Wesley United Methodist Church, 1322 W. Broadway Blvd.

7 p.m.: Father Tony Kraff Assembly of Knights of Columbus, Knights Hall, 1708 Elm Hills Blvd.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Chorale Rehearsal, rehearsal room 67 in the Stauffacher Center.

7 p.m.: Serenity Seekers Al-Anon, Ditzfeld Center 417 W. Pettis Ave.

7 p.m.: West Central Missouri Genealogical Society in the Culp Building located at the Johnson County Historical Society on Main Street, in Warrensburg.

7:30 p.m.: BRHC Grief Support Group, 601 E. 14th St.

7:30 p.m.: Mid-Missouri Photo Club For amateur photographers, at Boonslick Regional Library, Cole Camp Branch.

TUESDAY

6:30 a.m.: Sunrise Optimist, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

8 a.m.: Business Network International, at Heckart Family Center, 902 S. Ohio Ave.

10 a.m.: Epworth Methodist Quilters, Epworth United Methodist Church, 1124 E. Broadway Blvd.

11 a.m.: Sedalia Jolly Elders Inc., North 65 Highway cafe.

Noon: Flat Creek Family and Community Club for luncheon. Call 827-0591 for location information.

Noon: Sedalia Noon Day Optimist Club, Best Western State Fair Inn (Gambler’s Room), 3120 S. Limit Ave.

12:10 p.m.: Nicotine Anonymous; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.

3:30 and 5:30 p.m.: Weight Watchers; and 11:45 a.m., Thursdays; Parkview Christian Church, 1405 E. 16th St.

7 p.m.: Co-Dependents Anonymous (CoDA) is a 12-step fellowship of men and women whose common purpose is recovery from codependence, at the First United Methodist Church Celebration Center, 1701 W. 32nd St.; for more information call Barbra at 827-6522.

7 p.m.: Mozarkite Society, First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave.

7 p.m.: Women of the Moose, at the lodge, 119 Winchester Ave.

7:30 p.m.: Sedalia Chapter 57, Order of the Eastern Star, Masonic temple, 601 W. Broadway Blvd.

WEDNESDAY

10 a.m.: TOPS Chapter 958 10 a.m., First Baptist Church, 200 E. Sixth St.

Noon: Boonslick Regional Library will host a BYOL (Bring Your Own Lunch& Movie). The library furnishes a snack and drinks for those in attendance. For more information they can call the library at 660 827 READ.

Noon: Sedalia Lions Club, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

5:30 p.m.: Amigos de Cristo, Teen Mom Classes at 3003 W. 11th Street, 826-2788.

7:30 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets on Sunday at 7 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, 826-9608. Meets Wednesday through Saturday. Pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

THURSDAY

Noon: Kiwanis of Sedalia, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

6 p.m.: Women in Crisis Group, call 827-5555 for location.

6:30 p.m.: Circle of Hope Support Group for women survivors and warriors, of cancer or chronic disease and their caregivers.; in The Gathering Place at First United Methodist Church. 1701 W. 32nd St.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Cadet Squadron Civil Air Patrol, Civil Air Patrol building, U.S. Highway 50.

6:30 p.m.: Sedalia Duplicate Bridge Club, Sedalia Senior Center, 312 S. Washington Ave.

7 p.m.: Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 4286, Lincoln.

7 p.m.: Mid-Missouri Artists, Warrensburg Community Center, 445 E. Gay St.

7 p.m.: Sedalia Bible Academy, Boonslick Regional Library, 219 W. Third St., Sedalia. For information call 826-9988.

7 p.m.: Senior dance; bring snacks. Dance located at Saline County Fairgrounds in Marshall. Admission is $6.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Al Anon Group, at 517 S. LaFayette, 826-9608. Meeting is open to all; non-smoking.

6:30 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Class of 2017 Fundraiser chicken dinner at SCHS cafeteria, 2010 Tiger Pride Blvd. Tickets $100 per couple.

FRIDAY

Noon: Pettis County Pachyderms, Best Western State Fair Inn, 3120 S. Limit Ave.

Noon: Prayer for the Nation at Antioch Fellowship, 507 W. 24th St.

3 to 6 p.m.: Sedalia Area Farmers’ Market, on Missouri State Fairgrounds by Centennial Gate along South Limit Avenue.

SATURDAY

7 to 10 a.m.: Shrine Breakfast, Sedalia Shrine Club, 1615 Elm Hills Blvd. For to-go orders call 281-3026 or 826-6171. Cost is $6.

8:30 a.m.: SPARK (Sedalia/Pettis Amateur Radio Club) Repeater Club at Sedalia Fire Headquarters, 2606 W. 16th St.

10 a.m.: Overeaters Anonymous, John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St. For a ride, call 829-2527.

6 p.m.: Smith-Cotton Athletic Booster Club Bingo, Smith-Cotton Junior High old cafeteria, 312 E. Broadway Blvd.

6 p.m.: The Place at the Lake, Benton County’s domestic and sexual violence abuse resource, support meeting, located at 201 E. Main St., in Lincoln; 24 hour hotline 1-866-347-9044. For other information call, 547-2611.

8 p.m.: Sedalia Alcoholic Anonymous, 517 S. Lafayette, 826-9608; meets Wednesday through Saturday. Pot-luck on first Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m. All closed meetings; non-smoking.

SUNDAY

7 p.m.: Alcoholic Anonymous 12×12 Non-smoking group, Monday through Sunday; John and Bernice Ditzfeld Center, 417 W. Pettis St., 829-2527.

7 p.m.: Narcotics Anonymous Because We Care, also meets Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.; First Christian Church, 200 S. Limit Ave. For more information, call 221-2221.